El nombre del nuevo bebé real causa expectativas entre apostadores

As we await for Baby Sussex to arrive we take a look back on the baby's Mommy's impeccable maternity fashion this year. There were only a handful of times she wore items from a maternity line but we love that she made statement pieces into maternity fashion. Her entire wardrobe ranged from high end brands to high street brands like H&M, ASOS and Reiss which made a sort of balance of both worlds. She definitely stuck to her fashion style throughout this pregnancy but also changed up a few things like her usual long hemline for her dresses. In review, I LOVED �� her maternity style for her first pregnancy. It was very modern, elegant and attainable in the sense that any one can wear these clothes, pregnant or not. My top 6 favorite outfits: 1. her @RolandMouret dress she wore to the Cirque Soleil Gala in January. 2. Her @BrandonMaxwell powder pink ensemble she wore at the National Theater. �� 3. Her @Oscardelarenta and @williamvintage outfit she wore to Bristol in February. 4. Her red @Valentino dress she wore to Casablanca Morocco ���� 5. Her stunning green@erdem outfit she wore to Canada House. 6. The brocade dress she wore at Prince Charles 50th anniversary of the Investiture. What's your favorite? �� #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyals #fashion #style #babyfashion #royalfashion

