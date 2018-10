Exreina de belleza se detiene en un paso peatonal y muere arrollada

Have you seen this Toyota 4-Runner in the ��video? Likely to have body damage. Police say the driver struck and killed 30-yr-old Yana Lavrenteva on Ventura Blvd in Encino Saturday night at 11:50pm..she leaves behind husband and 2 young kids. Please share. Story on @KTLA at 10pm pic.twitter.com/QhhClSEQrB