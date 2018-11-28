Fotógrafa tiene intimidad con un invitado en una boda y orina en público

Mundo

por Julio Félix

Ciudad de México.- Una fotógrafa, cuyo nombre artístico es Max Mcintyre, originaria de Texas, EU, fue contratada para tomar las fotos de unas nupcias, destaca el portal Coed.

Luego de que Katherine Leigh Mehta de 26 años fuera sorprendida en la cama con uno de los invitados y de que le insistieron que abandonara la fiesta, la mujer comenzó a hacer un escándalo total, tanto que en un momento dado se bajó los pantalones y orinó en público.

La actitud se atribuye, a que habría mezclado alcohol con un medicamento para controlar la ansiedad y el pánico conocido como Alprazolam, relata 9 News de Australia

Luego del escándalo y de las amenazas contra la vida de los presentes, fue llevada a la estación de policía, de donde más tarde fue dejada en libertad bajo fianza.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

