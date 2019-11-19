¿Greta Thunberg es una viajera del tiempo? Una foto de 1898 lo demostraría
Una fotografía tomada en el año 1989 en Canadá se volvió viral luego que en ella se percibe una niño con un gran parecido a Greta Thunberg
Estados Unidos.- Una vez más, Greta Thunberg se encuentra en el ojo público, pues una fotografía que data del año 1989 desató una conspiración que hace pensar que la activista es una viajera del tiempo.
Además, se reveló que en la imagen tomada en Yukon, Canadá, en el siglo XX aparece una joven con un parecido a Thunberg, misma que está resguardada en la Universidad de Washington.
Otros factores que se percibieron en la instantánea es que los niños se encuentran en un territorio amplio, en el que extraían agua de un pozo.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 billion tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
Estas especulaciones van acorde a la Greta, quien se plantea poder vivir de los recursos que la tierra tiene para ofrecerte, como conseguir el agua para los trabajos de siembra.
Esta foto se volvió viral en redes sociales y fue difundida por un usuario, quien aseguró que la niña que aparece ahí se trata de la sueca de 16 años.
