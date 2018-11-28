Madre se niega a dejar de amamantar a su hijo a pesar de una terrible infección
Cuando tenía cinco semanas de edad, tuvo los primeros síntomas de esta afección y los médicos le advirtieron y pidieron que dejara de amamantarlo, pero ella se negó
Georgia, EU.- Una mujer de 22 años de edad de nombre Summer Dawn Pointer no hace caso a las advertencias de los médicos y sigue amamantando a su hijo de 18 meses, los doctores le pidieron que dejara de hacerlo, ya que le ocasionó una mastitis severa, sin embargo, la madre dijo que se detendrá hasta que su hijo se despeche voluntariament
Summer dio a luz a su hijo Knox en mayo del 2017 en Georgia. A cinco semanas de la lactancia desarrolló síntomas de mastitis, una afección que hace que el tejido mamario se inflame y provoque dolor al paciente.
Cuando acudió con su médico le recetó antibióticos y le comentó que debería de dejar de amamantar a su hijo, pero Summer no está dispuesta a pesar del padecimiento.
Planeo amamantar a Knox hasta que tenga al menos 2 años o más, si decide ir más tiempo que eso. Me detendré cuando él esté listo para destetarse", confirmó la madre.
Tiempo después de no haber tratado la enfermedad, Summer tuvo que regresar con el médico porque ya sentía severas molestias en su seno, sin embargo, fue referida a un cirujano para que le extrajera el doloroso tumor que se formó.
La cirujana quería que dejara de amamantar, pero lloré y lloré y le dije que teníamos que intentar algo más aparte de eso", mencionó Summer.
I've never publicly posted pictures of this or really explained it. But I get really tired of people telling me that I think I'm better than them because I breastfeed. I don't think I'm better but I do think I'm stronger and definitely more determined. So here's my story. Knox wouldn't latch the first 2 months so I had to use a nipple shield which prevented him from removing milk efficiently. So around 6 weeks postpartum mastitis formed on my right breast. I got on antibiotics 2 days after I realized what it was, 3 days into the 1st round of antibiotics I saw no improvement so I went back to my obgyn and he prescribed me stronger antibiotics. Those also didn't work, after day 5 on them I noticed a soft spot forming in the middle of the mastitis. I called my ob and he set up an appointment for me to come back in the following day. He then referred me to a breast surgeon who told me I'd probably end up having to quit breastfeeding to get surgery. I literally cried and cried at the thought of HAVING to quit. I asked her if there was anyway we could try an antibiotic to treat mrsa, which I had to pay out of pocket for ($75). She said we could try it, I started seeing improvements, so after my last dose I had a follow-up with her. Well I ended up having to go to the hospital to get the abscess aspirated. It was literally the worst pain of my life. I made a follow-up appointment with my ob the next day and he told me he could schedule an emergency surgery the following day. It was feeling better so I wanted to try one more round of the antibiotics for mrsa. I drained it 3 more times over the next 2 days then had the follow-up with the breast surgeon. It was almost completely healed but she wanted to cut it open and pack it just in case. My sister and mom had to repack the wound for a week. I still have scar tissue in my right breast since the whole pocket wasn't removed. Fast forward to now, 16 months breastfeeding my baby and 13 of those months I've only been nursing off my right breast. So yeah this is why I am the way I am about breastfeeding. I had the hardest journey and still pushed through it so my baby could get the best nutrition possible.
En cuanto el médico le entregó las pastillas, Summer confesó que eran los antibióticos más fuertes que había tomado en su vida. Recogió su prescripción y después no tuvo más remedio que pasar a la sala de operación para que pudieran extraer tumor.
Después de la intervención a su seno, la madre de Knox aseguró que le afectó a la cantidad de leche que ella producía y relató que no pudo quitarle la mama a su hijo porque pudo haber empeorado la infección.
A pesar de las continuas advertencias la mujer continuó amamantando a Knox entre ocho y diez veces al día.
Yo amamanto en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Al principio estaba un poco nerviosa solo porque era difícil de entender la situación, pero después de un tiempo se volvió más fácil, aunque he recibido críticas" comentó Summer.
Ante la declaratoria sobre su decisión de amamantar a su hijo, Summer tuvo fuertes reacciones contrarias en redes sociales. Se mostró desconcertada y se disculpó, ya que ella no quería mostrarse como una persona que se niega a la lactancia materna "cualquiera que me conozca sabe que no soy así"
