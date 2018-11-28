Madre se niega a dejar de amamantar a su hijo a pesar de una terrible infección

Georgia, EU.- Una mujer de 22 años de edad de nombre Summer Dawn Pointer no hace caso a las advertencias de los médicos y sigue amamantando a su hijo de 18 meses, los doctores le pidieron que dejara de hacerlo, ya que le ocasionó una mastitis severa, sin embargo, la madre dijo que se detendrá hasta que su hijo se despeche voluntariament e.

Summer dio a luz a su hijo Knox en mayo del 2017 en Georgia. A cinco semanas de la lactancia desarrolló síntomas de mastitis, una afección que hace que el tejido mamario se inflame y provoque dolor al paciente.

Cuando acudió con su médico le recetó antibióticos y le comentó que debería de dejar de amamantar a su hijo, pero Summer no está dispuesta a pesar del padecimiento.

Planeo amamantar a Knox hasta que tenga al menos 2 años o más, si decide ir más tiempo que eso. Me detendré cuando él esté listo para destetarse", confirmó la madre.

Tiempo después de no haber tratado la enfermedad, Summer tuvo que regresar con el médico porque ya sentía severas molestias en su seno, sin embargo, fue referida a un cirujano para que le extrajera el doloroso tumor que se formó.

La cirujana quería que dejara de amamantar, pero lloré y lloré y le dije que teníamos que intentar algo más aparte de eso", mencionó Summer.

En cuanto el médico le entregó las pastillas, Summer confesó que eran los antibióticos más fuertes que había tomado en su vida. Recogió su prescripción y después no tuvo más remedio que pasar a la sala de operación para que pudieran extraer tumor.

Después de la intervención a su seno, la madre de Knox aseguró que le afectó a la cantidad de leche que ella producía y relató que no pudo quitarle la mama a su hijo porque pudo haber empeorado la infección.

A pesar de las continuas advertencias la mujer continuó amamantando a Knox entre ocho y diez veces al día.

Yo amamanto en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Al principio estaba un poco nerviosa solo porque era difícil de entender la situación, pero después de un tiempo se volvió más fácil, aunque he recibido críticas" comentó Summer.

Ante la declaratoria sobre su decisión de amamantar a su hijo, Summer tuvo fuertes reacciones contrarias en redes sociales. Se mostró desconcertada y se disculpó, ya que ella no quería mostrarse como una persona que se niega a la lactancia materna "cualquiera que me conozca sabe que no soy así"