Más de 600 casas y 1 millón de hectáreas siniestradas por incendios en Australia

Watch & Act: Myall Ck Fire (Richmond Valley)

Fire is expected to continue burning towards the areas of Elliotts Road & Main Camp.



If in the area of Whiporie, Camira Ck, Old Tenterfield Rd, Elliotts Rd & Main Camp, take advice from firefighters in the area. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/ZLYQvOJxWA