Pareja de blogueros son prisioneros en 'nido de muerte' por volar dron en Irán

The Karakoram Highway. The highest paved international road in the world topping out at around 4800m, and somewhere we had been looking forward to getting to for months. . The Highway stretches for 1300kms weaving through the lower more green and open landscape, up into the narrow and steep valleys, then over the snow capped Khunjerab Pass. . In the pic is the Passu Cones. Like the rest of the scenery it is pretty spectacular, isn't it!?

