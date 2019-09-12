Pareja de blogueros son prisioneros en 'nido de muerte' por volar dron en Irán
Una pareja de influencers australianos, están detenidos en Irán desde el pasado mes de julio, luego de ser acusados por tomar fotos "ilegales" con un dron; se encuentran en una prisión conocida por ser una de las más brutales del mundo
Teherán, Irán.- Mark Firkin y su pareja Jolie King permanecen prisioneros en Irán desde el pasado mes de julio.
Ambos blogueros pensaba viajar desde Australia hasta Reino Unido atravesando Asia.
The Karakoram Highway. The highest paved international road in the world topping out at around 4800m, and somewhere we had been looking forward to getting to for months. . The Highway stretches for 1300kms weaving through the lower more green and open landscape, up into the narrow and steep valleys, then over the snow capped Khunjerab Pass. . In the pic is the Passu Cones. Like the rest of the scenery it is pretty spectacular, isn’t it!? . (To our very generous Patreons, new video’s up now! ��) . . . . . . . . . #pakistan #karakoram #overland #vanlife #roadtrip #expedition #vlog #troopy #4wd #landcruiser #youtube #thekarakoramclub #toyota #troopcarrier #cnntravel #mountain #bbctravel #4x4 #travellingthroughtheworld #projectvanlife #hunza #passu #passucones #overlandjournal #hdj78r #camperlifestyle #expeditionportal #iamtb #gilgit #nature
Sin embargo, el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Australia informó que la pareja se encuentra recluída en la cárcel de Evin.
Dicho complejo penitenciario alberga a por lo menos 15 mil reos y es famoso por los casos de electrocución, violación y tortura que se realizan en su interior.
Irónicamente, el objetivo de su viaje era, además de documentar el trayecto:
Inspirar a cualquiera que quiera viajar y tratar de romper el estigma de visitar países que tienen mala reputación en los medios".
600 days on the road today! �� . At what we’re considering a loose geographical halfway point, our little visa and visitor break in Sri Lanka is done and dusted and we’re back in India on the road heading north. ⬆️ . We’ve revisited our original route plan and schedule which included heading up through Europe to Iceland before finishing in London. Although Iceland looks incredible it puts time pressure to get there before the ideal visiting window closes (and it’s uber expensive). As you may have noticed we tend to move pretty slowly so rushing through the Middle East and Europe didn’t really appeal to us. Instead we’ll tack on another continent and head south to Morocco before heading to London! (The Europe leg shown is very rough). We’ve also decided to ship back to Perth before finishing it all off with a southern Australia leg. . Some quick rounded stats: * Days - 600 * Countries - 9 * KMS - 45000 * Hotel nights - 2 (with the car - ie. not on an island or trekking) * Diesel (L) - 6000 * Dogs Jolie has tried to bring with us - 450 (at least) * Cheapest full restaurant meal - 80c . We’re pretty pumped for the next stage of this little road trip and if the food, hospitality, and scenery is anything like the first part it should be a good year! . (We did also film our Sri Lanka excursion so stay tuned...) . . . . . . . . . . . . #aroundtheworld #travel #overland #vanlife #roadtrip #expedition #vlog #troopy #4wd #landcruiser #ExploreOurEarth #youtube #welivetoexplore #toyota #troopcarrier #explore #tourtheplanet #ourcamplife #4x4 #camp #projectvanlife #vanlifedistrict #vanlifediaries #vanlifexplorers #campervanmagazine #vanlifecamper #vanlifemagazine #camperlifestyle #expeditionportal #overlandsphere
El Gobierno de Irak acusa a la pareja de tomar fotos "ilegales" cerca de la capital Teherán, con un dron.
Esta nota incluye información de: The Sun
