Tiroteo deja dos policías muertos y varios heridos de gravedad en Hawái

Un tiroteo dejó un policía muerto y varios heridos en Honolulú, Hawái; en redes sociales grabaron varias casas incendiadas

por Redacción Tribuna

Tiroteo en Honululú, Hawái | Internet

Honululú, Hawái.- Autoridades reportaron que se suscitó un tiroteo que dejó dos policías muertos y varios quedaron gravemente heridos en Honolulú, Hawái.

Mediante redes sociales se informó del suceso, señalando donde se puede apreciar el caos que se vive, así como casas incendiadas. 

