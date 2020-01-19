Tiroteo deja dos policías muertos y varios heridos de gravedad en Hawái
Un tiroteo dejó un policía muerto y varios heridos en Honolulú, Hawái; en redes sociales grabaron varias casas incendiadas
Honululú, Hawái.- Autoridades reportaron que se suscitó un tiroteo que dejó dos policías muertos y varios quedaron gravemente heridos en Honolulú, Hawái.
UPDATE: At least 1 police officer killed, another gravely injured in Honolulu shooting; multiple homes are on fire - HNN https://t.co/NFb6VZ45cM— BNO News (@BNONews) January 19, 2020
Mediante redes sociales se informó del suceso, señalando donde se puede apreciar el caos que se vive, así como casas incendiadas.
Shooting and fire burning #honolulu #diamondhead pic.twitter.com/wKTvpbBlru— Matt (@HelloHiMattHere) January 19, 2020
Honolulu fire started while we were out on the boat pic.twitter.com/tduEYt7rmS— Judge (@JudgeLB) January 19, 2020
Esta nota incluye información de: RT
