Trump defiende a México y acusa de "deshonesto" al The Washington Post
Donald Trump utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para acusar de "deshonesto" a The Washington Post y referir que mintió sobre México y los migrantes
Washington, EU.- El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, calificó al diario The Washington Post de “deshonesto” y lo acusó de mentir hacer de México y los migrantes.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter envió el mensaje:
México, por primera vez en décadas, está deteniendo sustancialmente a migrantes en su frontera Sur".
Esto es genial y es el camino que debe de ser", agregó.
The Crazed and Dishonest Washington Post again purposely got it wrong. Mexico, for the first time in decades, is meaningfully apprehending illegals at THEIR Southern Border, before the long march up to the U.S. This is great and the way it should be. The big flow will stop.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de abril de 2019
Cabe resaltar que hace unos días Trump había felicitado a México por incrementar el número de detenciones de inmigrantes en su frontera sur con Guatemala.
Después de muchos años (décadas), México está deteniendo a un gran número de personas en su frontera sur".
