Trump defiende a México y acusa de "deshonesto" al The Washington Post

Donald Trump utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para acusar de "deshonesto" a The Washington Post y referir que mintió sobre México y los migrantes

por Isabel Mendívil

Trump asegura que The Washington Post está mintiendo acerca de México y los migrantes(Internet)

Washington, EU.- El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, calificó al diario The Washington Post de “deshonesto” y lo acusó de mentir hacer de México y los migrantes.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter envió el mensaje:

México, por primera vez en décadas, está deteniendo sustancialmente a migrantes en su frontera Sur".

Esto es genial y es el camino que debe de ser", agregó.

Cabe resaltar que hace unos días Trump había felicitado a México por incrementar el número de detenciones de inmigrantes en su frontera sur con Guatemala.

Después de muchos años (décadas), México está deteniendo a un gran número de personas en su frontera sur".

Esta nota incluye información de: El Universal

