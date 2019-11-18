Mundo

Trump se pone 'valiente' con Pelosi y dice que testificaría por caso Ucrania

Se espera que esta semana al menos otros ocho funcionarios y exfuncionarios del Gobierno de Trump acudan para dar su testimonio ante el Congreso

por Eduardo Rivera Castro

El presidente de EU, Donald Trump y la líder de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi(Internet)

El presidente de EU, Donald Trump y la líder de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi | Internet

Washington D.C., Estados Unidos.- El día de hoy, el presidente de Estados UnidosDonald Trump, se mostró abierto para testificar por escrito ante el Congreso durante las investigaciones para un posible juicio político en su contra luego de que funcionarios manifestaran su preocupación por el actuar del mandatario en el Caso Ucrania.

Así lo publicó en su cuenta de Twitter:

A pesar de que no hice nada malo y no me gusta dar credibilidad a este engaño sin debido proceso, me gusta la idea y lo haré para que el Congreso vuelva a enfocarse (en temas legislativos). ¡Me lo estoy planteando seriamente!". 

Esto luego de que la líder demócrata Nancy Pelosi, líder de la Cámara de Representantes, lo instara a testificar, a quien Trump se refiere como "loca inútil" y "nerviosa". 

 

