Trump se pone 'valiente' con Pelosi y dice que testificaría por caso Ucrania
Se espera que esta semana al menos otros ocho funcionarios y exfuncionarios del Gobierno de Trump acudan para dar su testimonio ante el Congreso
Washington D.C., Estados Unidos.- El día de hoy, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se mostró abierto para testificar por escrito ante el Congreso durante las investigaciones para un posible juicio político en su contra luego de que funcionarios manifestaran su preocupación por el actuar del mandatario en el Caso Ucrania.
Así lo publicó en su cuenta de Twitter:
A pesar de que no hice nada malo y no me gusta dar credibilidad a este engaño sin debido proceso, me gusta la idea y lo haré para que el Congreso vuelva a enfocarse (en temas legislativos). ¡Me lo estoy planteando seriamente!".
Esto luego de que la líder demócrata Nancy Pelosi, líder de la Cámara de Representantes, lo instara a testificar, a quien Trump se refiere como "loca inútil" y "nerviosa".
Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019
....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019
Comentarios