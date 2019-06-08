Mundo

Turista de 21 años rompe récord al visitar todos los países del mundo

El último día de mayo de este año, una mujer estadunidense de 21 años, de nombre Lexie Alford, visitó Corea del Norte, el único país que aún no había visitado en su vida y con eso rompió el Récord Guinness 

por Eduardo Rivera Castro

Lexie Alford(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- El pasado 31 de mayo, la estadounidense Lexie Alford, de 21 años, cruzó la frontera de Corea del Norte, convirtiéndose así en la poseedora del Récord Guinness en ser la persona más joven en recorrer los 196 países del planeta.

En su cuenta de Instagram, Alford comentó que después de meses de intentarlo, por fin había conseguido la visa para visitar Corea del Norte, y aunque sólo fue un breve momento, por fin desbancó de su puesto a James Asquith, quien rompió ese mismo récord a los 25 años. 

Siendo hija de los dueños de una agencia de viajes en California, su pasión por viajar comenzó cuando era muy pequeña. Cuando cumplió 18 años ya había visitado 72 de las naciones soberanas del mundo. 

Aunque comenzó a colaborar con algunas marcas, Alford aseguró que ninguno de sus viajes fue patrocinado y que para lograrlo comenzó a ahorrar dinero desde que tenía 12 años.

Si bien su objetivo principal ya fue alcanzado, las aventuras de Lexie aun no terminan y seguirá inspirando a la gente a cumplir sus sueños a través de un libro que está escribiendo. 

