Turista de 21 años rompe récord al visitar todos los países del mundo
El último día de mayo de este año, una mujer estadunidense de 21 años, de nombre Lexie Alford, visitó Corea del Norte, el único país que aún no había visitado en su vida y con eso rompió el Récord Guinness
Ciudad de México.- El pasado 31 de mayo, la estadounidense Lexie Alford, de 21 años, cruzó la frontera de Corea del Norte, convirtiéndose así en la poseedora del Récord Guinness en ser la persona más joven en recorrer los 196 países del planeta.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Alford comentó que después de meses de intentarlo, por fin había conseguido la visa para visitar Corea del Norte, y aunque sólo fue un breve momento, por fin desbancó de su puesto a James Asquith, quien rompió ese mismo récord a los 25 años.
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning ��⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Siendo hija de los dueños de una agencia de viajes en California, su pasión por viajar comenzó cuando era muy pequeña. Cuando cumplió 18 años ya había visitado 72 de las naciones soberanas del mundo.
Motorcycle adventures through the Canadian Rockies ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It rained, it shined, we ran out of gas on the side of the highway and we had the time of our lives�� my brother @meat_iomc is a part of a motorcycle club and they have chapters throughout North America. At first I was a little hesitant to call up some people I’ve never met and come stay in their home to explore a place I’ve never been. But wow. Just wow. People are so unbelievably kind! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s a pro travel tip: if you want to travel somewhere but don’t have a lot of money, think about your family’s friends, friends of friends. Any distant connections you might have anywhere in the world. Then put yourself out there & ask if you can come visit. Chances are you’ll find yourself being welcomed like family with home cooked meals and once in a lifetime experiences. How about that, eh? #alberta #weekendwarriors
Aunque comenzó a colaborar con algunas marcas, Alford aseguró que ninguno de sus viajes fue patrocinado y que para lograrlo comenzó a ahorrar dinero desde que tenía 12 años.
5 in-person trips to the embassy in Los Angeles, 2 formal interviews, 3 different tour companies/fixers, 2 LOIs, countless phone calls and 6 months later I finally made it to PAKISTAN ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The media always exaggerates and blows out of proportion but so far I can’t get enough of this incredible country! Every day has brought not only new tastes & sights but also a renewed sense of appreciation for the kindness of people in faraway places. Even this truck driver’s nice way of telling me to move out of the way was to just start driving forward slowly ��⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you so much @cpicglobal for making this dream come true for me!
Si bien su objetivo principal ya fue alcanzado, las aventuras de Lexie aun no terminan y seguirá inspirando a la gente a cumplir sus sueños a través de un libro que está escribiendo.
5 in-person trips to the embassy in Los Angeles, 2 formal interviews, 3 different tour companies/fixers, 2 LOIs, countless phone calls and 6 months later I finally made it to PAKISTAN ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The media always exaggerates and blows out of proportion but so far I can’t get enough of this incredible country! Every day has brought not only new tastes & sights but also a renewed sense of appreciation for the kindness of people in faraway places. Even this truck driver’s nice way of telling me to move out of the way was to just start driving forward slowly ��⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you so much @cpicglobal for making this dream come true for me!
Esta nota incluye información de: Excélsior
Comentarios