Una joven se salva de morir cuando su pareja de Tinder le dona riñón
El pasado 24 de octubre, la pareja se sometió a la cirugía, que resultó todo un éxito
Washington, EU.- Una chica estadounidense de 22 años con insuficiencia renal logró salvar su vida gracias a un trasplante de riñón de su novio, a quien conoció a través de Internet.
Hace dos años, Cheyenne HanLee y Gavin Geragawa se conocieron mediante la aplicación de citas Tinder y comenzaron su relación. Meses más tarde, cuando la pareja salió a cenar una noche, la joven comenzó a sentirse mal y se desmayó sin saber qué padecía, según narró la propia HanLee a Daily Mail.
Los médicos le diagnosticaron la enfermedad renal y tuvo que someterse a diálisis diarias para eliminar las toxinas y el exceso de agua de su cuerpo. Sin embargo, los especialistas le advirtieron que requería con suma urgencia un trasplante de riñón debido a que su función renal era tan solo del dos por ciento.
Fue entonces cuando Gavin tomó la decisión de convertirse en donante y, tras pasar por un largo proceso de selección, resultó ser apto para someterse al procedimiento. En un principio, la joven no quería que su novio donara, pero su condición no mejoraba y había tenido mala suerte con otros posibles donantes.
Finalmente, el pasado 24 de octubre, la pareja se sometió a la cirugía, que resultó todo un éxito.
No puedo expresar con palabras cómo se siente tener el riñón de Gavin. Literalmente me salvó la vida", expresó Cheyenne tras la operación.
Al respecto, Gavin aseguró que cualquiera en su posición habría hecho lo mismo y que hubiera tomado la misma decisión, incluso si ya ella no fuese su novia:
No se trata de tener una relación. Se trata de darle una buena vida, que esté saludable y que sea feliz".
This is a picture of me when I first started hemodialysis. I was swollen everywhere because I had been retaining water for a while. The first few few days I was throwing up every dialysis session because I was so sick. The hemodialysis physically drained me but it saved my life. Now I’m on peritoneal dialysis every night until my transplant. I felt so sick mentally, physically, and emotionally at this point in my life. One of my greatest fears is having to go back on hemodialysis. I’m so thankful to be where I am now on my journey to transplant. • My brother made me a gofundme to help with costs related to transplant! Please help out if you can, and if you can’t no problem, you can always share the link. THANK YOU❤️ • https://www.gofundme.com/chey039s-kidney-transplant • • #transplant #invisibleillness #dialysis #peritonealdialysis #chronicillness #chronickidneydisease #kidneydisease #fundraise #fundraising #gofundme #gofundmedonations #fundraiser #medical
Went to the beach for a little yesterday and saw some cute seals������ • We ran into trouble with our first Airbnb and that led to whirlwind of trying to find a place to stay last minute. We had to rent two nights at a hotel just to figure things out and it really stressed me out but especially Gavin because he was working hard looking for a place to stay for us. After two days straight of searching for a place and people cancelling on us time after time, one of the people we originally tried booking messaged Gavin and said she had an opening so we finally found a place���� It was such a huge relief and we’re both so happy that that hurdle is over. You gotta really expect the unexpected in situations like this, but the universe pulled through�� • UPDATE 13 days post transplant: My incision has been healing well! I can walk, just not fast and I can’t make sudden movements, but I am definitely more mobile than before. It still hurts to cough/sneeze. The swelling also has gone down. Gavin’s pain has been getting better with each day also. I noticed that he was actually in more pain than I was. Right now it’s the immunosuppressant side effects that are getting to me(although I would rather be this way than how I was on dialysis). It’s the constant and nonstop shaking from my legs up to my head. It’s all over really. And headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, hot flashes, nausea, and burning in my hands. I do have to squat down a lot because I get tired. I’m seeing my doctor today so I’ll follow up with him on how I’m feeling. Still, I’m happy how I am now. Before when I was dialysis, I didn’t pee, my joints hurt, my appetite fluctuated, I was exhausted all the time, couldn’t eat what I wanted, had high bp, and much more. All I’m feeling now should get better with time.�� • (I’m trying to be as real&honest as I can with post-transplant posts.) • #transplant #invisibleillness #chronicillness #kidneydisease #ckd #kidneyfailure #posttransplant #immunosuppressed #medications #awareness #esrd #sd #sandiego #beach #chronickidneydisease
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
