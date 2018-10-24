Va al médico por estrés y le dicen que moriría en pocos días
Tras ser examinada, se dieron cuenta de que algo en su cuerpo no funcionaba bien
Florida, EU.- Christina Ferrara, una estadounidense de 30 años, acudió al médico porque se sentía "cansada" y, aunque apenas había cumplido los 30 años en 2017, lo atribuía al estrés laboral y al "envejecimiento".
Ferrara contó que le "sangraban las encías", pero culpaba a su cepillo de dientes, y que su orina había comenzado a tornarse "más oscura", pero pensaba que se debía a que tomaba poca agua.
Creí que era solo una cruel bienvenida a mis 30 años", dijo la joven.
Sin embargo, tras ser examinada, el diagnóstico de los médicos fue que su hígado no funcionaba bien. Y, en efecto, a las pocas horas dio muestras de ictericia, dolencia que se manifiesta al tornarse la piel amarilla e indica un aumento de la bilirrubina en la sangre, como resultado de ciertos trastornos hepáticos.
I'm 1 year anniversary to my amazing new liver...the little engine that could❤ Today I celebrate my successes!!! Because I have most certainly earned them all�� The road has not always been easy but my new liver is lovinggggg life. Dan tells me of course it does; how I saved its life too!!! But it hasn't all been puppies and candy canes. My immune system is pretty much non existent so when I get sick...I get illllllllll������ But I pull through. My medicines have side effects that I will encounter over the years...but I'm a fighter. But I'm lucky to not have any extenuating circumstances as of right now. I'm happy to report I'm doing extremely well on the liver level. For now but hopefully forever too!!! It's been amazing being alive this past year!!! I've had the chance to make so many more beautiful memories with my family & friends. Its awesome being alive guys!!!! Not a day goes by I don't thank God for bringing me back to torture this world....And thank my donors family! I love everyone at TGH for caring for my family & myself! So I hope this little peek into my story will help you decide to give life. Save someone like I was saved. I was given a second chance for a reason...save others too. If only one of you becomes a donor, than I've done my job!!! Let someone else make memories...let someone else dance with their daddy������ #liverrecipient #livertransplant #transplantlife #meds #keepmeliving #imalive #miracle #blessed #survivor #donatelife #savelives #modernmedicine #ilovemydonor #inspire #keepgoing #instadaily #mylife #livelaughlove #posttransplant #transplant #transplantsurvivor #lifelink #lifelinkfl
Sufría altos niveles de enzimas. Cuando el médico me examinó, me dijo que tenía que ser ingresada en el hospital y que me iba a morir el fin de semana", contó.
Estando hospitalizada, los síntomas se intensificaron rápidamente. Así que los galenos decidieron llevarla a un coma inducido y fue anotada en la lista de transplantes de hígado de Florida. Apenas 12 horas después escaló al primer puesto, debido a su alarmante pronóstico.
La respuesta llegó, pero los médicos rechazaron los primeros tres hígados: uno por ser muy grande, otro por enfermo y el otro por viejo. Por fortuna, el cuarto encajó perfectamente con la paciente.
Su recuperación fue rápida. Pero más de un año después del episodio, todavía no sabe qué le causó la insuficiencia hepática.
En redes sociales ha subido algunas fotografías que muestran la gran cicatriz que le quedó tras la cirugía.
So here's a fun fact! I was 1 in 90 people who had a lifesaving transplant at Tampa General last year. And I was 1 in 115,000 on the transplant list who actually received their organ. Please donate life today guys!!! You should of heard the stories at the ceremony today. It's amazing one life lost is up to 8 lives gained���� #lifelink #lifelinkfl #tgh #liverrecipient #livertransplant #transplantlife #meds #keepmeliving #imalive #miracle #blessed #survivor #donatelife #savelives #modernmedicine #ilovemydonor #inspire #keepgoing #instadaily #mylife #livelaughlove #posttransplant #transplant #transplantsurvivor #donorssavelives
Ahora, Ferrara se dedica alentar a las personas a registrarse como donantes de órganos.
Si mi donante no hubiese elegido donar sus órganos, yo no estaría aquí ahora. Necesitaba un hígado específico, y la persona que se registró fue mi ángel guardián".
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
