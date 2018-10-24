Va al médico por estrés y le dicen que moriría en pocos días

Florida, EU.- Christina Ferrara, una estadounidense de 30 años, acudió al médico porque se sentía "cansada" y, aunque apenas había cumplido los 30 años en 2017, lo atribuía al estrés laboral y al "envejecimiento".

Ferrara contó que le "sangraban las encías", pero culpaba a su cepillo de dientes, y que su orina había comenzado a tornarse "más oscura", pero pensaba que se debía a que tomaba poca agua.

Sin embargo, tras ser examinada, el diagnóstico de los médicos fue que su hígado no funcionaba bien. Y, en efecto, a las pocas horas dio muestras de ictericia, dolencia que se manifiesta al tornarse la piel amarilla e indica un aumento de la bilirrubina en la sangre, como resultado de ciertos trastornos hepáticos.

Sufría altos niveles de enzimas. Cuando el médico me examinó, me dijo que tenía que ser ingresada en el hospital y que me iba a morir el fin de semana", contó.