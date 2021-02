¡Terrible! Autoridades temen el inicio del Super Bowl por esta inquietante razón

Mayor @QuintonLucasKC & I may disagree on who is winning the Lombardi TrophyuD83CuDFC6, but we're on the same team when it comes to COVID-19 safety.



We're committed to ensuring #SBLV is a fun, safe experience for our cities and football fans everywhere. Mask up & #GoBucs!uD83CuDFF4???uD83DuDE37uD83CuDFC8 pic.twitter.com/e3bGwy7ite