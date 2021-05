¡No solo es el Covid-19! Conoce a Nipah; el nuevo virus del murciélago que ataca al ser humano

The doctor who saved uncountable of lives

2017: Gorakhpur Hospital Deaths

2018: Nipah Virus Outbreak kerala

2019: Bihar Encephalitis Outbreak

Free health Camps all over the country.

Still DrKafeelKhan got punishment he never deserved

We demand his release#JudgmentDayForDrKafeel pic.twitter.com/fQLPllk4Bx