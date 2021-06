¡Alerta de salud! Las personas adquirirían las variantes de Covid-19 pese a estar vacunadas

??WEAR MASK EVEN IF VACCINATED—Top @WHO leader urges masks against #DeltaVariant even if 2-dose vaxxed. "Vaccine alone won't stop community transmission. People need to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces—even if you're vaccinated" #COVID19uD83EuDDF5https://t.co/qPZTmcy9iW pic.twitter.com/j5V6fbHdoi