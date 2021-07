¿Es el fin de la pandemia? Las vacunas contra el Covid-19 combatirían a la variante Delta

A Nature paper reports that sera elicited by the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralize new SARS-CoV-2 variants — including the B.1.617.2 (or delta) variant that was first identified in India and the B.1.525 variant (first identified in Nigeria). https://t.co/HfcNeETHMl pic.twitter.com/SwfRdu8aB4