Will Sancho Miss Out on the England World Cup Squad Because of Poor Performances?

Estados Unidos.- Since September 1st, Jadon Sancho has only played two full 90-minute games for Manchester United, and in both of these games, he hasn’t played to the standard that many expect him to.

However, he has bagged a couple of important goals. The first one came against Leicester City when Sancho scored the only goal of the game, and he also scored in the 2-0 win in the Europa League when the Red Devils travelled away to FC Sheriff. This begs the question, with the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar fast approaching, will the 22-year-old winger miss out on the England call-up from Gareth Southgate?

Will Jadon Sancho go to the World Cup?

Jadon Sancho, just like most other footballers, has his fair share of critics, but there are also many that still believe he deserves a spot in the 26-man England squad. There are four more games left for Manchester United to play before the Premier League/Europa League both pause for the World Cup, and Sancho still has time to make an impression on Southgate to get the call-up.

Who do Manchester United face in their upcoming games before the World Cup break?

In their final group stage match of the Europa League, in which Sancho is likely to play the majority of the game, Manchester United travel away to Real Sociedad on Thursday, November 3rd, for a 17:45 GMT kick-off. On November 6th, they were away to Aston Villa, and then on November 10th, they play Villa again – this time in the EFL Cup third round. The final game for Manchester United before the World Cup break is away to Fulham on November 13th.

Which group are England in at the World Cup?

England have ended up in Group B along with Wales, the USA, and Iran, and their opening game is on November 21st against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Their second game is against the USA on November 25th at the Al Bayt Stadium, and their next game is against Wales on November 29th at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

What are the odds of England winning the World Cup?

You can already bet on World Cup 2022 games at several fully licensed sports betting sites, such as Unibet. If you were to place a wager on England winning the World Cup right now, for example, you would receive odds of around 850 in American/Moneyline odds, which is 17/2 in UK fractional odds, and 9.50 in European decimal odds. England are just behind France (third odds-on favourites to win), Argentina (second odds-on favourites to win), and Brazil (odds-on favourites to win the World Cup). Compared to England’s odds, Brazil are currently priced at 400 (which is 4/1, or 5.00).

Can England win with Jadon Sancho?

Some people say he should stay at home, and others say that he will be a key part of the team. He has played 23 games for the England men’s senior team, and he has scored three goals for his country. Sancho is a versatile player and can play as a wide midfielder or as a second striker. He is a skilful player, and when he’s on form, his trickery and ability on the ball can help win games. He’s also a great goalscorer, and, therefore, Southgate would be silly not to include him in the squad.

Things to remember when placing a real money wager

When gambling for real money, remember to never chase your losses and never spend more than you can afford. Where possible, set deposit limits, and always try to gamble responsibly. Gambling comes with lots of risks, and remember that no bet, however sure it may seem, is guaranteed.

Fuente: Tribuna