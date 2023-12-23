HTTP Error 403.18 - Forbidden The specified request cannot be processed in the application pool that is configured for this resource on the Web server.

Most likely causes: An ISAPI filter or custom module changed the URL to run in a different application pool than the original URL.

An ISAPI extension (or custom module) used ExecuteURL (or ExecuteRequest) to run in a different application pool than the original URL.

You have a custom error page that is located in one application pool but is referenced by a Web site in another application pool. When the URL is processed, it is determined by IIS that that it should have been processed in the first application pool, not the other pool.

The Web site has multiple applications configured. The application this request is configured to run in is set to run in an application pool that does not exist.

Things you can try: If you have an application that is trying to process a URL in another application pool (such as trying to process a custom error), ensure that they both run in the same application pool if appropriate.

If you are trying to process a custom error URL that is located in another application pool, enable the custom errors Redirect feature.

Verify that the application pool for the application exists.

Create a tracing rule to track failed requests for this HTTP status code and see if ExecuteURL is being called. For more information about creating a tracing rule for failed requests, click here.

Detailed Error Information: Module IIS Web Core Notification BeginRequest Handler HTML como ASP Error Code 0x00000000 Requested URL https://admintribuna.editor80.com:443/cwv/tendencias/2023/12/23/adios-televisa-ahogada-en-llanto-andrea-legarreta-se-despide-con-emotivo-mensaje-en-vivo-355295.html?amporiginal Physical Path D:\inetpub\tribuna.com.mx\cwv\tendencias\2023\12\23\adios-televisa-ahogada-en-llanto-andrea-legarreta-se-despide-con-emotivo-mensaje-en-vivo-355295.html Logon Method Not yet determined Logon User Not yet determined Request Tracing Directory C:\inetpub\logs\FailedReqLogFiles