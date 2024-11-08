Conoce la lista de los NOMINADOS para los Grammy 2025; ¿Dónde y cuándo serán?

Comparta este artículo

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- Uno de los premios más relevantes en la industria musical son los Grammys. La edición 2025 tendrá lugar el domingo 2 de febrero. El margen de tiempo que impusieron los organizadores para seleccionar a los proyectos nominados abarca del 16 de septiembre de 2023 y el 30 de agosto de 2024. Para continuar con la tradición de versiones pasadas, la Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles será el escenario que recibirá a los artistas.

Este año algunas estrellas acapararon varios espacios en distintas categorías. ¿Adivinas de quiénes se trata? No es muy difícil de intuirlo, pues suelen estar en boca de todo mundo; ellas son Beyoncé y Taylor Swift. Por otra parte, sorprendió no sólo la llegada de nuevos talentos como Sabrina Carpenter y Chappell Roan, sino también que han conseguido que su nombre figure en las categorías más grandes. Así que este evento promete ser emocionante y, sobre todo, reñido. No podemos esperar más para revelarte al resto de los candidatos.

Mejor álbum

André 3000, New Blue Sun

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet

Charli xcx, Brat

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Mejor grabación

The Beatles, Now and Then

Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)

Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso

Charli xcx, 360

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Mejor canción

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please

Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em

Mejor revelación

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Kruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor productor (no clásico)

Alissia

Dernst “D'mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuck

Mostaza

Daniel Nigro

Mejor compositor (no clásico)

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Mejor actuación pop en solitario

Beyoncé, Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso

Charli xcx, Apple

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!



Mejor actuación pop de un dúo/grupo

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us

Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII'S JEANS

Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess

Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine

Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile

Mejor álbum pop

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Mejor grabación pop

Madison Beer, Make You Mine

Charli xcx, Von Dutch

Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande, Yes, and?

Troye Sivan, Got Me Started

Mejor grabación electro/dance

Disclosure, She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet, Loved

Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone

Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender

Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy

Mejor álbum de rock

The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C, Romance

Green Day, Saviors

IDLES, TANGK

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds

Jack White, No Name

Mejor actuación de R'n'B

Jhené Aiko, Guidance

Chris Brown, Residuals

Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA, Saturn

Mejor canción R'n'B

Kehlani, After Hours

Tems, Bruning

Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long, Ruining Me

SZA, Saturn

Mejor álbum de R'n'B

Chris Brown, 11:11

Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK

Muni Long, Revenge

Lucky Daye, Algorithm

Usher, Coming Home

Mejor actuación de rap

Cardi B, Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii, Nissan Altima

Eminem, Houdini

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Glorilla, Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani

Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don't Trust You

Latto, Big Mamma

Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM

Mejor actuación country en solitario

Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES

Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves, The Architect

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman

Mejor actuación country de dúo o grupo

Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne, Break Mine

Dan + Shay, Bigger House

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Mejor canción country

Kacey Musgraves, The Architect

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll, I'm Not Ok

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em

Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman

Mejor álbum country

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well

Chris Sapleton, Higher

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana

Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling

Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse

Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne

Mejor interpretación Americana

Beyoncé, Ya Ya

Madison Cunningham, Subtitles

Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don't Do Me Good

Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming

Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky

Mejor álbum de música latina

Anitta, Generación Funk

Luis Fonsi, El Viaje

Kany Garcia, GARCÍA

Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Chiquis, Diamantes

Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio

Mejor álbum musical

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsides

Suffs

The Wiz

Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual

American fiction

Challengers

The Color Purple

Dune 2

Shogun

Mejor canción para un medio visual

Luke Combs, Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)

*NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo, Can't Catch me Now (Hunger Games)

Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)

Mejor videoclip