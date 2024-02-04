Mira a los ganadores en tiempo real de los Premios Grammy 2024 ¿Quién se llevará la noche?

Estados Unidos.- La edición número 66 de los prestigiosos Premios Grammy está aquí, marcando el evento más importante de la música, y la anticipación está en su punto álgido. Este domingo 4 de febrero, los reflectores apuntan a las artistas femeninas, encabezadas por la destacada SZA, quien lidera la lista de nominados con un total impresionante de 9 menciones.
Junto a SZA, otras figuras femeninas como Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish prometen brillar en una ceremonia que, como cada año, se divide en dos partes. La primera, la ceremonia premiere, arrancará cinco horas antes de la gala televisada, desvelando un gran número de ganadores en diversas categorías.
A partir de las 19:00 hrs. (hora de México), los amantes de la música podrán sintonizar la ceremonia televisada que anunciará a los ganadores en las categorías más destacadas, como Grabación del Año y Artista del Año.
¿Dónde ver los Grammy 2024?
La ceremonia principal de los Grammy 2024 se podrá ver en América Latina a través del servicio de streaming de HBO Max y el canal E! en TV de Paga. La ceremonia premiere, la que no es televisada y en la que se anuncia el mayor volumen de ganadores, se podrá ver vía YouTube desde las 4:30 pm.
La noche se pinta de emoción y sorpresas, ya que artistas como SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift y boygenius compiten en las categorías más codiciadas. Esta es la lista completa de nominados al Grammy 2024, sigue a los ganadores en tiempo real marcados en negritas:
Grabación del año:
- “Worship” – Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
Álbum del año:
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- the record – boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA
Canción del año:
- “A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- “vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Mejor artista nuevo:
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año (no clásico):
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año (no clásico):
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor álbum de pop vocal:
- chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación de pop dance:
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- “Miracle” – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush” – Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum Dance/Electrónica:
- Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Quest For Fire – Skrillex
Mejor álbum de rock:
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This Is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor álbum de música alternativa:
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- the record – boygenius
- Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor álbum R&B:
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Mejor performance de rap melódico:
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” – Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” – Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- “Low” – SZA
Mejor canción de rap:
- “Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo:
- Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor álbum de country:
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor álbum de americana:
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell
- You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- The Returner – Allison Russell
Mejor álbum de música mexicana:
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma
Mejor álbum de música africana:
- “Amapiano” – ASAKE & Olamide
- “City Boys” – Burna Boy
- “UNAVAILABLE” – Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush” – Ayra Starr
- “Water” – Tyla
Mejor soundtrack:
- Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer
A medida que se desarrolla la ceremonia, estaremos actualizando en tiempo real la lista de ganadores. ¿Quién se llevará a casa el codiciado Grammy en cada categoría? La respuesta se revelará pronto, así que permanezcan sintonizados para descubrir quiénes son los verdaderos triunfadores de la 66ª edición de los premios Grammy. ¡Que comience la fiesta de la música!
Fuente: Tribuna