Golden Globes 2026: Cuándo y dónde ver la premiación y qué pueden ganar Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna

California, Estados Unidos.– Este domingo 11 de enero de 2026 finalmente se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes, una de las premiaciones más esperadas. Por supuesto, en TRIBUNA te tenemos toda la información más relevante, comenzando con que la alfombra roja iniciará a las 17:00 horas (tiempo del Centro de México), mientras que la ceremonia está programada para comenzar a las 19:00 horas en Los Ángeles.

Para quienes planeen tomar un tiempo para ver este evento, es importante considerar que se transmitirá a través de TNT; sin embargo, en caso de no contar con acceso a ese canal, también estará disponible en la plataforma de streaming HBO Max. Además, en las redes sociales oficiales de los Golden Globes se irán compartiendo entrevistas con los famosos a medida que lleguen al evento.

Orgullo mexicano

Esta noche, México estará representado por dos talentosas figuras: el director tapatío con una amplia trayectoria en la cinematografía Guillermo del Toro y el actor y director Diego Luna. En el caso de del Toro, vive un momento de ensueño, no solo por ser el creador de la película Frankenstein, sino también por ser reconocido con nominaciones a Mejor Director y Mejor Película de Drama.

Golden Globes

Por su parte, el amigo de Gael García Bernal fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Actor – Televisión – Drama por su actuación en Andor. Entre sus competidores para llevarse la estatuilla se encuentran Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance) y Noah Wyle (The Pitt). ¿Será que esta noche México consiga uno de los codiciados reconocimientos?

All your favorite stars will be ?here?! Don't miss #GoldenGlobes LIVE TONIGHT at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/EYkOM90JPr — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2026

Mejor Película Dramática

Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Animada

Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Misión: Imposible La Sentencia Final Sinners Weapons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident – Francia No Other Choice – Corea del Sur The Secret Agent – Brasil Sentimental Value – Noruega Sirat – España The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love) Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) Julia Roberts (After the Hunt) Tessa Thompson (Hedda) Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams) Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine) Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película musical o de comedia

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good) Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película musical o de comedia

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) George Clooney (Jay Kelly) Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice) Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en cualquier película

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine) Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value) Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good) Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value) Amy Madigan (Weapons) Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en cualquier película

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another) Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) Paul Mescal (Hamnet) Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly) Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Director de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) Ryan Coogler (Sinners) Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein) Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident) Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Mejor Guion de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme) Ryan Coogler (Sinners) Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident) Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Mejor Banda Sonora Original de Película

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein) Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another) Kangding Ray (Sirat) Max Richter (Hamnet) Hans Zimmer (F1)

Mejor Canción Original de Película

Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble– Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams– Train Dreams

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión

Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast in Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión dramática

Kathy Bates (Matlock) Britt Lower (Severance) Helen Mirren (Mobland) Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) Keri Russell (The Diplomat) Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión - Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Diego Luna (Andor) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) Mark Ruffalo (Task) Adam Scott (Severance) Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) Glen Powell (Chad Powers) Seth Rogen (The Studio) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor interpretación femenina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me) Rashida Jones (Black Mirror) Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River) Sarah Snook (All Her Fault) Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Mejor interpretación masculina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North) Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror) Stephen Graham (Adolescence) Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story) Jude Law (Black Rabbit) Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en televisión

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus) Erin Doherty (Adolescence) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Catherine O’Hara (The Studio) Parker Posey (The White Lotus) Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en un papel secundario en televisión

Owen Cooper (Adolescence) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) Tramell Tillman (Severance) Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor interpretación en una comedia stand-up en televisión

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?) Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life) Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age) Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts) Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality) Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Mejor Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Fuente: Tribuna del Yaqui