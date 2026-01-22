Anuncian las nominaciones de la edición 98 de los premios Oscar: 'Sinners' rompe récord de nominaciones

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- La carrera por la estatuilla dorada ha comenzado oficialmente. Este jueves, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater en Los Ángeles, 22 de enero de 2026, los actores Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman revelaron a los candidatos para la 98.ª edición de los premios Oscar. La gran sorpresa de la mañana fue 'Sinners', dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que rompió todos los récords históricos al acumular 16 nominaciones, superando la marca previa de 14 que compartían clásicos como Titanic, La La Land y All About Eve.

La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, con el regreso de Conan O'Brien como maestro de ceremonias. Una de las novedades de este año es el debut de la categoría a Mejor Reparto, sumándose a la estructura habitual de cinco nominados por terna, salvo en Mejor Película, donde compiten diez títulos.

A continuación, la lista principal de nominados:

Mejor película:

'Bugonia', 'F1', 'Frankenstein', 'Hamnet', 'Marty Supreme', 'One Battle After Another', 'The Secret Agent', 'Sentimental Value', 'Sinners', 'Train Dreams'.

Mejor dirección:

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Ryan Coogler (Sinners).

Actuaciones Protagónicas y de Reparto:

Mejor Actriz Principal: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Mejor Actor Principal: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons).

Mejor Actor de Reparto: Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value), Delroy Lindo (Sinners).

Guion y Categorías Técnicas Destacadas:

Guion Adaptado: Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams.

Guion Original: Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners.

Mejor Reparto (Nueva Categoría): Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sinners.

Cinematografía: Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Train Dreams.

Efectos Visuales: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners.

Cine Internacional y Animación:

Película Internacional: The Secret Agent (Brasil), It Was Just an Accident (Francia), Sentimental Value (Noruega), Sirat (España), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez).

Largometraje Animado: Arco, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2.

Música y Otros Galardones:

Canción Original: Incluye temas de KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners, Train Dreams y la infaltable Diane Warren por Relentless.

Banda Sonora: Jerskin Fendrix, Alexandre Desplat, Max Richter, Jonny Greenwood y Ludwig Goransson (Sinners).

Documental: The Alabama Solution, Come See Me in the Good Light, Cutting Through Rocks, Mr. Nobody Against Putin, The Perfect Neighbor.

#Tendencias | ORGULLO MEXICANO uD83CuDF89

