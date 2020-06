Hombre ataca a manifestantes con garras metálicas como las de 'Wolverine'

View this post on Instagram

So this is how anti-protestors are handling this situation... THIS MAN HAD 4 KNIFES TIED UP ON HIS ARM AND WAS TRYING TO STAB THIS KIDS, AND THEN HE GOT UP ON HIS CAR AND GOT ON THE SIDEWALK AND TRIED TO RUN OVER THIS PEOPLE, PEOPLE WHO ARE LESS THAN 21 YEARS OLD! PEOPLE ARE LITERALLY CRAZY, THEY DONu0026#39;T EVEN THINK TWICE ON TAKING SOMEBODYu0026#39;S LIFE AND END IT JUST LIKE THAT!!!! Iu0026#39;M SICK AND TIRED OF THIS! PEOPLE ARE PROTESTING FOR WHATu0026#39;S RIGHT, FOR JUSTICE! THEYu0026#39;RE NOT DOING NOTHING WRONG!!! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #racism #murderattempt