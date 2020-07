Muere Mary Kay, la exprofesora acusada de abusar a un alumno y con quien tuvo dos hijos

#BREAKING: 58-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau has died of Stage 4 colon cancer. The former Seattle teacher was convicted in 1997 of 2nd-degree rape of a child after admitting to having a sexual relationship w/ her 6th grade student Vili Fualaau. She was 34, he was 12-years-old (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oJk4TYsdsf