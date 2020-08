Fotógrafo capta extraña 'medusa roja' durante una tormenta eléctrica en EU

View this post on Instagram

#WeatherWednesday On rare summer nights, ethereal forms leap into the skies above distant thunderstorms. Alien invaders? Not quite: itu0026#39;s a jellyfish sprite, an extremely brief and rarely captured event associated with incredibly powerful lightning strikes. This event occurred above a powerful storm about 100 miles away as seen from McDonald Observatory on July 2nd, 2020. Image Credit: @hummel_stephen