VIDEO: Después de 20 años, hombre en situación de calle se reúne con su familia

For everyone who followed along with us on Franklinu2019s (real name Pedro) journey and to everyone who donated... thank you! We were able to help reunite him with his family last night. His cousin and uncle flew in last evening and will be headed back to Charleston, SC today to start this new chapter in his life. For anyone who is new to this story, Franklin was a homeless man outside of our building who we got to know in the past couple of weeks. He is so smart and kind and all he wanted was to be reunited with his family. John and I searched the internet and John was able to find a phone number to a family member. He and his family hadnu2019t spoken in over 20 years. As soon as we told them we had found him they said they would get on a plane because they too had been searching for him for the last 20 years. We raised money and got him into a hotel, got him fresh clothes and shoes, food and other essentials. Please when you see someone on the street donu2019t look away if they say hello. Itu2019s what he said made the difference to him every day- the people that acknowledged him kept him going and made him feel like someday he wouldnu2019t be so lonely. He touched our hearts forever and weu2019re going to miss him. We cannot wait to see what this chapter holds for him. #giveback #homeless #LA #Helpothers #projectbackpacks