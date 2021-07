(VIDEO) Twitter enardece al ver a un elefante pintar un cuadro: "Esto es tortura animal"

A painting by an elephant in Thailand sold for $5.5k+ in an online fundraiser for the Maetang Elephant Camp.



The painting shows a silhouette of 9-year-old elephant Nong Thanwa and her friend Dumbo. Nong painted it herself using her trunk uD83DuDC18uD83CuDFA8 pic.twitter.com/C9QF9WR85F