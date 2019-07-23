Alyson Tabbitha, la chica que puede transformarse en cualquier personaje
Desde 'Wonder Woman' hasta 'Jack Sparrow', esta joven de Florida cuenta con miles de seguidores en sus redes sociales por sus elaborados trajes
Estados Unidos.- La joven Alyson Tabbitha ha dado un nuevo nivel al cosplayer, ya que sin duda en el mundo hay muchas personas que se pueden disfrazar, pero ella lo lleva hacia un grado profesional por encima de muchos.
Desde extraordinarias representaciones como 'Wonder Woman' hasta 'Jack Sparrow', pasando por 'Edward Scissorhands' y el vampiro 'Lestat', esta joven de Florida cuenta con miles de seguidores en sus redes sociales, ya que siempre sorprende a todos sus fans, con sus extraordinarias adaptaciones.
Dark Knight Joker - my Before and After Cosplay Transformation! �� . I did all the makeup and wig work myself! ������ I used facepaint and scar wax from @MehronMakeup ������The authentic Suit is from @fundotcom_ . . . #darkknight #joker #thedarkknight #batman #jokercosplay #jokermovie #batmancosplay #batmandarkknight #heathledger #heathledgerjoker
Full Costume, Hair, and makeup made/done and worn by me! @AlysonTabbitha �� . #WonderWoman means so much to me, I just love her. It's such a joy to dress as her! ���� . Patrons can see the Makeup & Full costume tutorial for this costume! �� I also have patterns! ✂️ . . . #cosplaytutorial #wonderwomancosplay #wonderwomancostume #ww84 #ww #dccomics #dccosplay #galgadot #galgadotcosplay #wonderwoman84
Gracias a su madre, quien de pequeña le ayudaba con sus disfraces, Alyson ha perfeccionado su manera de disfrazarse hasta dedicarse profesionalmente a este arte desde el año de 2014.
It's been a while since I did a collage of a bunch of the different cosplays/makeup/wigs I've done! ��♀️���������� . Which one of these is your favorite?! �� . Mine is the Goblin King Jareth, since Labyrinth is my favorite movie and it has been a dream cosplay of mine for years! I still need to do a photoshoot for it! ���� . I picked some of my favorites & some of my more dramatic/contrasting looks with a pic of just normal me right in the middle! All makeup & wigs by me! I have tutorials for more than half of these costumes on my YT▶️channel ! & am working on a tutorial for every costume I've done! ��♀️ . . . #makeuptransformation #cosplay #inandoutofcosplay #wonderwoman #Nebula #wonderwomancosplay #nebulacosplay #dccosplay #moviecosplay #starwars #starwarscosplay #poisonivy
La joven ha demostrado tener un gran talento para cosplayer.
Here's a little behind the scenes vid to show you guys how I do almost all of my own video & photoshoots! So if you ever wonder why I "don't credit my photographers", that's why! I usually never have any! & if I do, I always credit them, cause I have lots of respect for professional photographers. ���� . Let me know if anyone would be interested in a video dedicated to the different ways I get my photos & videos! . The main reason I do my own shoots is because I actually LOVE #photography myself! I love setting up the lights, the setting, capturing the photos, the editing process, all of it! Another reason is because I film almost all of my tutorials myself at home so it's nice to be able to film all the makeup for a tutorial in my dressing room, then walk over to my workroom and film the video intro, & do a photoshoot! Also I like knowing I have full rights to all of my images. I also don't have to worry about them posting a not so well done pic without permission & I don't have to wait for them to be edited/sent to me! . WHAT I USE: I get my backdrops & lights on ebay/amazon for pretty cheap! I have been using the same camera, a Canon 70D for over 5 years now for my videos & photos! I have a basic tri-pod & a little remote I can click to self-take photos (you can see it in my right hand in this vid!) My camera has a flip screen so I'm able to look at the small screen while I shoot to make sure I'm in frame! . While there a lot of benefits to self shooting, I definitely think there is a lot good reasons to work with professional photogs too! . Or you can just use your phone & do fun photoshoots with your friends, I do that a lot too xD Phone cameras have become amazing! Everything doesn't have to be a big production! . It doesn't matter how you do it! It's just another fun & creative way to express yourself and showcase you work! �������� . #wonderwoman #wonderwoman1984 #wonderwoman84 #wonderwomancosplay #cosplay #galgadot #behindthescenes
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @alysontabbitha y W Radio
