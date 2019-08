Darby, el fiel perro de un pescador le salva la vida tras un ataque de tiburón

After catching a 6ft-long, 100 lb sevengill shark in Bodega Bay, James White ended up being the one caught. The shark sank its teeth into White's leg and wouldn't let go. Until, that is, Darby came to the rescue. #bayareaproud #goodboy @nbcbayarea https://t.co/GgiCBHik8Y pic.twitter.com/JiD8faxSSh