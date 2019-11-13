FOTO: Dos gorilas posan para la selfie de un hombre
Una fotografía que lleva tiempo en la red, ha tomado fama recientemente, esta imagen muestra cómo dos gorilas hembra posan para la foto que un hombre se propuso a tomar
República del Congo.- Un grupo de anticazadores del Parque Nacional de Virunga, en República del Congo, se tomaron una foto junto a unas peculiares gorilas que posan para la captura.
El hombre que sostiene el celular se llama, Mathieu Shamavu, y es parte del grupo de anticazadores de elite del parque, en el momento que se disponía a capturar el momento, las gorilas asumieron una pose para la fotografía.
Ambas gorilas llevan por nombre Ndazaki y Ndeze, quienes son huérfanas y son cuidadas por los hombres que aparecen en la fotografía.
Los Internautas se maravillaron por la imagen que compartió el parque de forma oficial.
You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick’s amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation
Esta nota incluye información de: El Sol de Irapuato
