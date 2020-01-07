Familia de El Cazador de Cocodrilos rescata a animales de los incendios
En sus redes sociales, la familia de Steve Irwin, el mítico Cazador de Cocodrilos, ha revelado que han rescatado a más de 90 mil especies de los incendios que acontecen en Australia
Australia.- Por allá en el año 2006, el mundo perdió a uno de los amantes de la naturaleza más emblemáticos de la historia, Steve Irwin, mejor conocido como El Cazador de Cocodrilos, no obstante, después de 14 años de su fallecimiento, su familia, se ha dispuesto a rescatar a cuantos animales sea posible, de los incendios de Australia.
En sus redes sociales oficiales, sus hijos Robert y Bindi Irwin, publican fotografías de las diversas especiaes que han podido rescatar de estos caóticos acontecimientos en los bosques de la región.
En una de las imágenes, en su descripción, se menciona que han salvado a 90 mil animales de peligro mortal, aunque ese número ya haya sido rebasado actualmente.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
‘Bear’ is one of the hundreds of baby fruit bats that lost their homes in the horrific NSW fires. We’re doing our best to treat every animal we can - but unfortunately millions of other creatures are not as lucky as this little guy. Thank you to all of the firefighters on the frontline - if you want to help, please support local fire crews . You can find out more about our wildlife hospital and how to donate at wildlifewarriors.org
Over 600 bats were transported from caring facilities evacuated in New South Wales due to fire. Our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated over 100 of these beautiful little souls. I wanted to share with you some of the sweet faces that are getting a second chance at life. ��
