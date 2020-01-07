Familia de El Cazador de Cocodrilos rescata a animales de los incendios

Viral

En sus redes sociales, la familia de Steve Irwin, el mítico Cazador de Cocodrilos, ha revelado que han rescatado a más de 90 mil especies de los incendios que acontecen en Australia

por Hernán Rivera

Australia.- Por allá en el año 2006, el mundo perdió a uno de los amantes de la naturaleza más emblemáticos de la historia, Steve Irwin, mejor conocido como El Cazador de Cocodrilos, no obstante, después de 14 años de su fallecimiento, su familia, se ha dispuesto a rescatar a cuantos animales sea posible, de los incendios de Australia.

En sus redes sociales oficiales, sus hijos Robert y Bindi Irwin, publican fotografías de las diversas especiaes que han podido rescatar de estos caóticos acontecimientos en los bosques de la región.

En una de las imágenes, en su descripción, se menciona que han salvado a 90 mil animales de peligro mortal, aunque ese número ya haya sido rebasado actualmente.

