Segunda oportunidad: Mujer rescata a perro con sobrepeso y lo pone a dieta

Jane, una actriz estadounidense, le brindó una segunda oportunidad de vida a Arbuclke, un perro que fue abandonado por sobrepeso por sus anteriores dueños

por Gerardo Monarrez

Arbuclke, el perro que venció al sobrepeso(Instagram @allaboutarbuckle)

Estados Unidos.- Jane, una actriz estadounidense, rescató a un perro que fue abandonado por tener sobrepeso, le brindó un hogar y los sometió a una rigurosa dieta, proceso que documentó en Instagram.

El canino llamado Arbuclke era extremadamente gordo, lo cual provocó dificultad en su caminar y hacer actividades de un can promedio, pues la mayor parte del día estaba recostado en el piso.

Además, Arbuclke presentaba problemas cardíacos derivados de su sobrepeso y mediante dieta, distintos ejercicios y los cuidados pertinentes de su dueña, el perro cambió radicalmente.

A través de Instagram, Jane compartió la transformación de su mascota y se ganó el cariño de cientos de usuarios, pues en la red social cuenta con más de 89 mil seguidores.

