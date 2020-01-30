Segunda oportunidad: Mujer rescata a perro con sobrepeso y lo pone a dieta
Jane, una actriz estadounidense, le brindó una segunda oportunidad de vida a Arbuclke, un perro que fue abandonado por sobrepeso por sus anteriores dueños
Estados Unidos.- Jane, una actriz estadounidense, rescató a un perro que fue abandonado por tener sobrepeso, le brindó un hogar y los sometió a una rigurosa dieta, proceso que documentó en Instagram.
Arbuckle is having a really good day... His Mom#1 @thelulugroup Laura Scott came and spent a wonderful hour or two snuggling him. (AND talking me down! ��) He feels much love and sleeps so deeply. This is a happy way to spend this precious time. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #ourbuckle #arbucklesarmy
El canino llamado Arbuclke era extremadamente gordo, lo cual provocó dificultad en su caminar y hacer actividades de un can promedio, pues la mayor parte del día estaba recostado en el piso.
Además, Arbuclke presentaba problemas cardíacos derivados de su sobrepeso y mediante dieta, distintos ejercicios y los cuidados pertinentes de su dueña, el perro cambió radicalmente.
A través de Instagram, Jane compartió la transformación de su mascota y se ganó el cariño de cientos de usuarios, pues en la red social cuenta con más de 89 mil seguidores.
UPDATE 9am Friday: Well...maybe have to wait on the CBD while they have him. He was extremely sedated last night and had a choking incident (on water) and decreased urine output and the albumin issue is not going away...seizure free for a couple of days now tho! �� I’m worried we are treading into the hospital’s territory a little too early. ☹️ We have a plan to give him the next 3 days there with a goal to bring him home Monday morning. They’re going to be able to give him sodium bicarbonate because his sodium is steady. That is great news. Sigh. A little more cautious today, because I rushed in. �� I’m glad you’re there #arbucklesarmy ! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Sorry for all the DMs I haven’t been able to get to—I so appreciate that you’ve connected and will get to them all in the next few days—promise! Xoxo
116 vs. 85 lbs. ❣️(Nov.’17 vs. Aug.‘18) Ultimate goal is *maybe* 65. We can’t feel ribcage yet so still not sure what’s in there. �� (Re the collar: it only vibrates and beeps to distract the dogs from fighting when they all bark at once. It’s on Amazon under “vibrating collar.”) #arbucklethemagicalunicorn�� #transformationtuesday #dogsonadiet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #petweightloss #dogweightloss #dogweightlossjourney #endpetobesity #nationalpetobesityawarenessday
