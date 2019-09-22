Viral

VIDEO: Mujer muestra en una como se ve en Instagram y en la realidad

Una mujer grabó un corto video en el cual muestra como es que posa para una buena fotografía, pero después demuestra como es que se ve en la realidad, miles de personas rieron con esto

por Martin Gallardo

Mujer camaleón muestra la realidad contra lo que es en Instagram | Instagram @charlottedawsy

Estados Unidos.- Charlotte es una instagramer que le gusta jugar con su figura, creando casi ilusiones ópticas con su cuerpo, con videos o fotografías en las cuales presume tener un cuerpo de envidia, para después mostrar lo que en realidad tiene.

En los siguientes videos ella muestra como es que engaña al ojo humano, utilizando ciertas poses, ropa o incluso con el maquillaje, muchos de sus seguidores la aman y admiran por no sentirse acomplejada con su cuerpo.

Muy por el contrario ella disfruta lo que tiene y busca usarlo a su favor en cada foto que se toma o video en el que llega a aparecer.


 

