VIDEO: Mujer muestra en una como se ve en Instagram y en la realidad
Una mujer grabó un corto video en el cual muestra como es que posa para una buena fotografía, pero después demuestra como es que se ve en la realidad, miles de personas rieron con esto
Estados Unidos.- Charlotte es una instagramer que le gusta jugar con su figura, creando casi ilusiones ópticas con su cuerpo, con videos o fotografías en las cuales presume tener un cuerpo de envidia, para después mostrar lo que en realidad tiene.
En los siguientes videos ella muestra como es que engaña al ojo humano, utilizando ciertas poses, ropa o incluso con el maquillaje, muchos de sus seguidores la aman y admiran por no sentirse acomplejada con su cuerpo.
Muy por el contrario ella disfruta lo que tiene y busca usarlo a su favor en cada foto que se toma o video en el que llega a aparecer.
Go to the lakes for a chilled weekend & get a hot tub room they said.... �� my weave enjoyed the hot tub anyway its not enjoyable now I can’t get my brush through it ffs���� how do I look like a different person in the morning after??? Anybody else the same??? �� atleast Matthew still fancies me.... Still too glam to give a chuffin damn anyway xxx Loved my Makey last neet that I did on myself �� Products used - @toofaced Hangover Primer (needed��) @toofaced natural lust eyeshadow pallet @__dollbeauty_ Bonbon pigment @toofaced better than sex eyeliner (waterproof) as you can tell from my my drowned rat video it’s still on even after being in the hot tub ������ @hudabeauty amaretti foundation @toofaced chocolate gold soleil bronzer @__dollbeauty_ Hall of fame highlighter pallet @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow pomade chocolate colour @maccosmetics Spice lip liner & velvet teddy lipstick @peachesmakeup Suede lipgloss @sammyjaynecarr123 Russian lashes Love when I get to paint my own face @makeupbythedawsy �� but then wake up to a diff person...��
So I’ve mentioned to you guys before about my flat pack bum... Well darlings I’ve found my solution ������ @hugzjeansofficial they lift & shape your chuffin bum with there special design ������������ made me & flat ass feel so much better about ourselves!! Buzzin I’ve found them �� swipe ➡️ for pic �� #getthathugzeffect #ad
Insta vs reality.... ❤️ don’t be fooled by angles & poses. My pouch is still very much in tact & it’s had a beltin bank holiday weekend. Cheekeh Portia the pouch x Love yourself, be you & be fabulous ✨ (how much do I look like my dad on second pic ��) Hope you’ve all enjoyed the second ep of my show @mtvlovesquad ❤️ Get this @fredafunk_ bikini in the under £15 SALE!!! ����
Comentarios