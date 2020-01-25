Luego de dejar la realeza, Meghan Markle vuelve a sus 'outfit' casuales
Estados Unidos.- La exactriz, Meghan Markle, fue captada volviendo a lucir sus atuendos casuales, dejando de lado la formalidad por vestir ropa cómoda tras su salida de la realeza.
Meghan was out and about on a stroll today with Archie and their 2 pups, Oz (Black Lab) and Guy (Beagle)! ���������� They were taking a walk through Horth Hill Regional Park on Canada’s Vancouver Island while 2 Royal Protection Officers strolled closely behind her. She looks so relaxed and happy! Also, Harry completed his final engagement in the UK today and is en route to Canada to reunite with his family. ✈️���� (***PS - I have given major thought as to whether or not I should share any pap photos since they have officially stepped back from Royal duty and I have decided that if they aren’t too close and it looks like The Sussexes are uncomfortable I will not share. �� In these, Meghan is clearly aware she is getting her photo taken and I personally believe she doesn’t mind and maybe this is a way for people to see how happy she is? Photos may be harder to come by since they won’t be at a lot of official Royal engagements now so this is what I have decided for now. Wanted to let you know my thoughts on that as well****)
Cabe mencionar que meses atrás la duquesa de Sussex marcó tendencia en la moda lucir sus combinaciones de ropa de diseñadores reconocidos, pero ahora se le puede ver de una forma más relajada, al ser vista con ropa deportiva.
Fue en el mes de octubre, cuando la esposa del Principe Harry, fue criticada por la prensa al ser vista en un evento público en pantalón de mezclilla, siendo esta una prenda prohibida dentro de la familia real.
Esta nota incluye información de: Publímetro
