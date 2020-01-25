Espectáculos

Luego de dejar la realeza, Meghan Markle vuelve a sus 'outfit' casuales

La exactriz, Meghan Markle, fue captada volviendo a lucir sus atuendos casuales, dejando de lado la formalidad luego de salir de la realeza

por Redacción Tribuna

Luego de dejar la realeza, Meghan Markle vuelve a sus 'outfit' casuales(Publímetro)

Luego de dejar la realeza, Meghan Markle vuelve a sus 'outfit' casuales | Publímetro

Estados Unidos.- La exactriz, Meghan Markle, fue captada volviendo a lucir sus atuendos casuales, dejando de lado la formalidad por vestir ropa cómoda tras su salida de la realeza.

Cabe mencionar que meses atrás la duquesa de Sussex marcó tendencia en la moda lucir sus combinaciones de ropa de diseñadores reconocidos, pero ahora se le puede ver de una forma más relajada, al ser vista con ropa deportiva.

Fue en el mes de octubre, cuando la esposa del Principe Harry, fue criticada por la prensa al ser vista en un evento público en pantalón de mezclilla, siendo esta una prenda prohibida dentro de la familia real.

