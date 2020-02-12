Espectáculos

"Wow bebé": El nuevo tatuaje de Demi Lovato que enamoró a Eiza González

La hermosa y queridísima cantante, Demi Lovato, causó gran revuelo en redes sociales al compartir la historia de su nuevo tatuaje, realizado por el artista Alessandro Capozzi

Demi Lovato, actriz y cantante estadounidense(Instagram @ddlovato)

Estados Unidos.- A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la cantante Demi Lovato compartió dos fotos en las que mostró su nuevo tatuaje, el cual fue realizado por el artista Alessandro Capozzi.

En la publicación, la también actriz detalló que antes de sus actuaciones en la pasada entrega de los Premios Grammy y en la edición número 54 del Super Bowl, no estaba segura de qué diseño o imagen se realizaría.

No tenía idea de lo que iba a hacer, le conté sobre mi vida y dónde estaba en ese momento y creamos una combinación de imágenes que mejor simbolizan el despertar espiritual que estaba teniendo", manifestó.

Asimismo, la intérprete de Stone Cold se permitió explicar lo que significaba su enigmático tatuaje.

Tener un ángel caído siendo levantado por tres palomas puras y angelicales, mientras su luz interior está siendo guiada por una conciencia superior, y la desintegración de sus alas oscuras representaba la oscuridad que estaba derramando", dijo.

Los amigos de la intérprete celebraron que esta compartiera la imagen de su nuevo tatuaje, entre ellos la mexicana Eiza González, quien le escribió un cariñoso mensaje.

Wow bebé, ¡Te amo!", escribió.

