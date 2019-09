El Gobierno de EU ofrece una cuantiosa recompensa por los líderes de Al Qaeda

REWARD!! Up to $5 million. Al-Qa'ida affiliated- Hurras al-Din (HAD) key leaders Faruq al-Suri, Abu ‘Abd al-Karim al-Masri and Sami al-Uraydi. If you have information on these HAD terrorists, submit a tip. Get paid. Relocation possible. 100% confidential. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc pic.twitter.com/GyNPfmRIYi