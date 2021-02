Patrick Mahomes no muestra debilidades en su juego, de cara a Super Bowl

RETWEET THIS! We want 1 million fans to wish the @Chiefs good luck in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Plus, send some love to @PatrickMahomes. For every person who retweets this, we’ll donate $1 to the quarterback’s charity @15andMahomies (up to $100k). #RunItBack #HyVeePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Nv4tjnnLbP