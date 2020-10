Sarah Kohan, esposa de 'Chicharito', comparte las fotos más tiernas su hija

View this post on Instagram

They love each other so much already. Heu2019s the cutest big brother always asking to hold her and coming up and giving her kisses randomly. Last night he discovered he can hold her hand so now heu2019s always searching for it to grab. He also likes to drop off random gifts to her (usually tries to drop them on her head ud83eudd23)ud83dudc95u2764ufe0fud83dudc93