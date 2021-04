(VIDEO) "¡No quiero que hables!": Abofetea a una mujer solo porque la escuchó hablar mandarín

uD83DuDEA8WANTED for ASSAULT/HARASSMENT: The NYPD needs your help identifying and locating the woman seen in this video, who slapped a woman in front of 279 Grand St., #Manhattan, while making anti-Asian remarks. Anyone with info is asked to DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y8VPrNhPGN