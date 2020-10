Chris Pratt es 'destrozado' en redes tras enorme controversia por supuestos actos que ha hecho

View this post on Instagram

Ok. New format they wanted me to post three times today I guess. I donu2019t know. But hereu2019s me practicing 9u2019 putts over and over again obsessively because the only way to get better is to practice. And one of those little putting mats is a great way to pass the time in quarantine. All day you can putt. Just putt putt putt putt putt putt all day long. I know. Question is: Does this putting practice translate to lower scores on the course!? Answer is: Oh hell no. I am still really bad for all the damn time I spend on this game. But... do I enjoy it? Nope. I mean. Kinda? When itu2019s good itu2019s real good (very rarely) but when itu2019s bad I want to throw my clubs off a bridge. Basically, if any man ever treats my daughter the way golf treats me I will tell her to leave him. I wish I was man enough to quit golf. I CANT QUIT YOU! Golf is mean to me. Sheu2019s cruel. Sheu2019s downright abusive. But I guess... I guess I love her. I guess thatu2019s love. I must love this game. It drives me crazy. And here I am obsessing about it. Posting about it. Oh what a fool youu2019ve made of me golf. Itu2019s over. Weu2019re done. Cu2019est la vie! Nice knowing ya. Itu2019s fine. Iu2019ll see you tomorrow.