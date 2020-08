¿Spider-Woman? Olivia Wilde confirma que dirigirá una nueva película del Universo Marvel

View this post on Instagram

Two years ago we made a movie. Making movies is the best. Anyone who knows, knows. I miss it. I miss set. I miss the crew. I miss the nerves. I miss the breakfast burritos from the truck. I miss the collective exhaustion and collective silliness. I miss the challenge. I miss the high fives on the way into the first rehearsal of the day. I miss Coca Cola on ice and salty cucumbers at the monitor. I miss the safety meetings. I miss the quiet on the set. I miss the music. I miss the trust. I miss the questions. I miss the problems. I miss the responsibility of being your leader for a moment. I miss the sound of people trying not to laugh. I miss the hugs. I miss the way we used to be. And how weu2019ll be again one day. Happy birthday, Booksmart. You came out a year ago and I feel luckier than ever that you ever happened. To everyone who had anything to do with making it, thank you. Hereu2019s to making our living making movies. u2764ufe0f