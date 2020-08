"¡Dije que sí!": Lele Pons comparte en Instagram fotos de la propuesta de Juanpa Zurita

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the craziest girl @lelepons ud83cudf82 ! I canu2019t believe you are 24! We met around our 20u2019s when I moved to LA a couple years a go. Time does really fly! Thank you for always being an awesome and supportive friend, for inspiring with your hard work and for helping me create the most random ideas. Itu2019s been 4 years of so much fun and growth, personally and professionally. I truly appreciate you and I hope you have a blast today, Feliz Cumpleau00f1os Pons ud83cudf8a . Hereu2019s 4 of my favorite sketches weu2019ve done, what your favorite 1,2,34? ud83dudc40