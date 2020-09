Henry Cavill causa furor en redes al posar de esta enloquecedora manera: "Oh Dios"

View this post on Instagram

Just a man, a dog, and his lion hat. Next Sunday is the official day, at long last, for The Durrell Challenge! For those running it virtually, it can be done on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday! Whichever day you choose, weu0026#39;ll all be doing it for the greater good of our planet, and all the species living on it. Speaking of the virtual run, to protect the health and the jobs of my fellow cast and crew here on The Witcher, Iu0026#39;ve decided to err on the side of caution and stay local to do my very own Durrell Challenge, rather than travel to Jersey. Saturday will be my day! Which day is yours? @TheDurrellChallenge @Durrell_JerseyZoo #DoItForDurrell #HenrysHats #Kal