Tras estar al borde la muerte, dan importante noticia sobre exatleta de 'Exatlón'

View this post on Instagram

A relationship works something likeu2026 beach volley bollud83dudc81ud83cudffcu200du2640ufe0f Or when you play tennis, but with two players on each side of the net. Itu2019s a team work where both parts must give it all to make it work. None can stop playing. None can throw in the towel and say u201cyou play, Iu2019ll take a breaku201d. A relationship is always about two dedicated individuals with a goal to make it work, and preferable exceed expectations without becoming neither too bossy nor too obsessed with the other. Trust me, your partner will not play the game well if you canu2019t give him trust and freedom. The ability to adapt and listen to your partner is just as important as your skills and dedication. And you know what separates a champion team from loosers?ud83eudd28 Both must feel strong and confident. If you partner feels down, itu2019s your got damn duty to lift him up. Is it annoying? You feel itu2019s time and energy consuming? Then you are a pretty crappy team player yourself. Lift him up until he feels better no matter if that will take all your strength. That should be your priority until feels better... How else are you going to advance and win? And worth keeping in mind, whenever you feel downu2026 is he doing any effort to make you feel better? Or does he even... push you down?ud83euddd0 Communicate, support each other, donu2019t fall into boring routinesu2026 and donu2019t hold back on showing love and affection. Thatu2019s a few basic ingredients to become a winning team.