El expresidente Barack Obama se une al candidato Biden en campaña contra Donald Trump

I am asking you to believe in Joeu2019s ability, and Kamalau2019s ability, to lead this country out of these dark times and help us build back better. We canu2019t just imagine a better future; weu2019ve got to fight for it. Weu2019ve got to outhustle the other side. Weu2019ve got to vote like never before and leave no doubt. Make a plan right now for how youu2019re going to get involved and vote. Do it as early as you can and tell your family and friends how they can vote, too. Donu2019t stop with Joe and Kamala u2013 make sure you vote all the way down the ticket. And if we pour all our effort into these 13 days; if we vote up and down the ticket like never before; then we will elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. And we will leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for. iwillvote.com