EU: Surge nuevo brote de E. coli; ha enfermado a 16 personas pero estiman que hay más afectados

E. COLI OUTBREAK: 16 people sick in 12 states from eating raw batter made from cake mixes. 75% are kids under 18 years of age. Kids are more likely to have a severe infection that can lead to kidney failure. Enjoy baked goods after they are fully cooked. https://t.co/9eSTd4cM6t pic.twitter.com/YpRhw2Mtqx