¿El final de la pandemia se acerca? Descubren forma de matar el 99.9% del coronavirus

uD83CuDF89uD83CuDF89Congratulations to MHIQ's Professor Nigel McMillan, Professor Kevin Morris and their research team, on their discovery of an anti-viral treatment that can cut COVID-19 viral load in half. uD83DuDC4FuD83DuDC4F

Read the full article:https://t.co/YPs1SdZIvw pic.twitter.com/B5DjFWNbNk